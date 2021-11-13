Ask the Expert
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 5 escaped Pulaski Co. inmates

5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night
5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Five inmates have escaped the Pulaski County Jail, according to Sheriff Danny Brandon.

Sheriff Brandon said around 11 p.m. Friday, while two officers were checking the cells during nightly lockdown, one of the officers was attacked by an inmate and another inmate pushed the officers into the cell and locked it.

They took a white 2015 Kia Sedona Van with the Georgia tag number CMP8628.

The escaped inmates are Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evens, Brandon Pooler, and Dennis Penix, Jr.

The five inmates are still on the run. Do not approach the inmates, immediately call 911.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said each inmate has a violent history and two are murder suspects.

No other information has been provided at this time.

The US Marshals, GBI, Georgia State Patrol, and other surrounding law enforcement agencies are assisting with the search.

#BlueAlert activated for 5 escaped inmates from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center. All with violent history & 2 are...

Posted by Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Saturday, November 13, 2021

