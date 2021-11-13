Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Heartbeat’ of life-saving friendship still beating strong 25 years later

By Molly Godley
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A tragic accident resulting in the death of a 19-year-old led to a lifelong friendship. WALB News 10′s Molly Godley spoke with a family who lost their son and brother. He was an organ donor. His selfless decision gave another man life.

Bryan Williams is the son of Ruth and Bob Tilley. Together, they’re parents to 43 kids.

“That’s birth children, adopted, and foster children,” said Ruth.

Ruth and Bob Tilley
Ruth and Bob Tilley(WALB)

Bryan was a student at Westover and a part of ROTC. Ruth describes him as a caring person.

“He was thoughtful enough that he wanted to be an organ donor,” said Ruth.

Walking home from school one day, he was hit by a car on Gillionville Road, rushed to the hospital and passed away after 72 hours.

“He was 19,″ said Ruth.

About a year later, they got a letter from a stranger who would soon be a lifelong friend. Joe Stott is the man who received Bryan’s heart.

Joe Stott
Joe Stott(WALB)

“Without that transplant, I would’ve been gone 25 years ago,” said Stott.

Joe was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and congestive heart failure when he was in his late 40s. The doctors didn’t have good news.

“It would be five to seven years max that I could go. I was so weak. I could not peel an orange,” said Stott.

Bryan’s decision to be an organ donor changed Joe’s life forever. In the letter, Joe sent to the Tilleys he told them what this gift of life had done.

Their son Bryan and friend Joe
Their son Bryan and friend Joe(WALB)

“Through their gift, I was able to see my family grow,” said Stott.

Now, Joe competes in the World Transplant Games. He described it as being like the Olympics. In those games, he brought home the gold in singles bowling and the silver in doubles bowling. An achievement he said typically gets engraved on the back of the medal. Joe chose differently.

“I told them if you’re going to put something on the back of the medal, put something that counts. Put ‘thank you, Bryan,’ because without him there would be no score,” said Stott.

Stott's medal
Stott's medal(WALB)

Now 25 years later, the Tilleys and Joe described each other as family.

“I feel like I’ve got a mom, dad, brother, sisters, and all right here,” said Stott.

They hope their story can inspire more people to give the gift of life.

“I’d like to see more people donate. There’s a lot of people that have passed because they couldn’t get organs. Any donation is helpful,” said Bob.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people, including two juveniles, were charged in connection to the shooting death of a...
GBI: 3 arrested in Sept. shooting death of teen
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 13: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Marquis Robinson is wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Dougherty County. Police said...
Armed and dangerous Dougherty Co. armed robbery suspect at large
Investigators say Kent Wimberly, Jr., was shot and killed in October 2017.
‘I would have a sense of peace’: Victim’s mom pleads for answers in son’s unsolved Sumter Co. homicide
Travis McMichael's attorney Jason B. Sheffield, center, questions Glynn County Police...
GRAPHIC: Ahmaud Arbery would have received trespass warning, officer says

Latest News

ASU Alumni go viral for Tik Tok of bar exam results
ASU alumni go viral after Tik Tok video of bar exam results
Radium Springs bridge undergoes renovations
Radium Springs bridge undergoes renovations
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 13: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Inside the Broken Heart Bakery
Broken Heart Bakery to stay open thanks to private investment