Broken Heart Bakery to stay open thanks to private investment

Inside the Broken Heart Bakery
By Krista Monk
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany business owner says they have received a “Christmas miracle.”

The Broken Heart Bakery in downtown Albany announced on Facebook Friday evening it won’t be closing down.

Sunday, the bakery owner announced that it would be closing right before Christmas.

But on Friday, the owner announced they would be able to stay open thanks to a “private restaurant group that will be investing in the business.”

So, you can continue to look forward to getting your sweet treats and weekend brunch at the Broken Heart Bakery.

As of this afternoon, it appears we have received our Christmas miracle. A private restaurant group will be investing in...

Posted by The Broken Heart Bakery on Friday, November 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

