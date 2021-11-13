Ask the Expert
Armed and dangerous Dougherty Co. armed robbery suspect at large

Marquis Robinson is wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Dougherty County. Police said...
Marquis Robinson is wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Dougherty County. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.(Dougherty County Police)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect in a Dougherty County armed robbery is still large, according to the Dougherty County Police Department (DCP).

Marquis Robinson is wanted in connection to the robbery, which happened at Fast Food Lane Mart on Sylvester Highway last week.

The incident report states the victim told police that the suspect’s sex partner who he only knew as “Mesha” helped another man rob him.

The woman lured the victim to the convenience store, saying she needed some money, the report states. The report states Robinson was with her and the two got there in the same car. The report states Robinson held the victim at gunpoint and the woman grabbed their wallet, which reportedly had $500 in it.

The report states the woman texted the victim after the armed robbery saying, “Please don’t call the police. I’m scared. I’m going to bring your money back. I’m so sorry, I caught up, it won’t happen again.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this suspect, contact the Dougherty County Police Department at 229.430.6600 or call Crime Stoppers at 229.436.TIPS! #HelpFightCrime

Posted by Dougherty County Georgia Government on Friday, November 12, 2021

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600 or Albany Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

