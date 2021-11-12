Ask the Expert
Week 13: Friday night football schedule and scores

WALB's The Locker Room Report
By Paige Dauer, Kyle Logan and Keshawn Ward
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - In Americus, we find the only game between two local teams this week. Valwood is making the trek to meet Southland where these two will square off for the second time this year. It’s another big-time battle. But of course, this time around, there is a lot more on the line because if you lose, your season will come to an end. And that is why it is our Week 13 Game of the Week.

Paige Dauer, Kyle Logan and Keshawn Ward will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • Valwood @ Southland

GHSA:

  • Tift County @ Marietta
  • Walton @ Colquitt County
  • Harrison @ Lowndes
  • Grovetown @ Lee County
  • Coffee @ Creekside
  • Dougherty @ Jenkins
  • Thomas County Central @ Benedictine
  • New Hampstead @ Cairo
  • Islands @ Bainbridge
  • Harlem @ Crisp County
  • Cook @ Northeast
  • Dodge County @ Fitzgerald
  • Early County @ Bleckley County
  • Washington County @ Thomasville
  • Terrell County @ ECI
  • Johnson County @ Irwin County
  • Turner County @ Dublin
  • Seminole County @ Metter
  • Mcintosh County Academy @ Mitchell County
  • Charlton County @ Wilcox County
  • Montgomery County @ Brooks County
  • Screven County @ Pelham

8-MAN TEAMS:

  • Windsor @ Crips Academy
  • Westminister @ Westwood

