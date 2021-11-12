Week 13: Friday night football schedule and scores

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - In Americus, we find the only game between two local teams this week. Valwood is making the trek to meet Southland where these two will square off for the second time this year. It’s another big-time battle. But of course, this time around, there is a lot more on the line because if you lose, your season will come to an end. And that is why it is our Week 13 Game of the Week.

Paige Dauer, Kyle Logan and Keshawn Ward will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Valwood @ Southland

GHSA:

Tift County @ Marietta

Walton @ Colquitt County

Harrison @ Lowndes

Grovetown @ Lee County

Coffee @ Creekside

Dougherty @ Jenkins

Thomas County Central @ Benedictine

New Hampstead @ Cairo

Islands @ Bainbridge

Harlem @ Crisp County

Cook @ Northeast

Dodge County @ Fitzgerald

Early County @ Bleckley County

Washington County @ Thomasville

Terrell County @ ECI

Johnson County @ Irwin County

Turner County @ Dublin

Seminole County @ Metter

Mcintosh County Academy @ Mitchell County

Charlton County @ Wilcox County

Montgomery County @ Brooks County

Screven County @ Pelham

8-MAN TEAMS:

Windsor @ Crips Academy

Westminister @ Westwood

