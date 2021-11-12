Ask the Expert
Valdosta State Blazers are one win away from perfect season

The Blazers will travel to Pensacola to take on West Florida Saturday at 5pm.
The Blazers will travel to Pensacola to take on West Florida Saturday at 5pm.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s a rematch nearly two years in the making.

In 2019, the West Florida Argonaunts stunned the then defending national champions Valdosta State in the second round of the playoffs.

Now, they meet again in the conference title game.

Top ranked Valdosta State and the defending Division Two national championship West Florida are preparing for the biggest game of the year, right now.

The Blazers are a perfect 9-0, looking to secure one more win to clinch the Gulf South Conference title over rival West Florida.

The Argonauts are also entering this game with lots of momentum, winners of three in a row, and all by a large margin.

Head Coach Gary Goff told us these are the games you play for.

“The team has been pretty excited. Obviously this is the game we been kind of keeping on the back burner. We were focused on being 1-0 all season long, but I know in the back of players’ minds this is the game they can’t wait for but it will be exciting. This is why you work so hard all year round, to be in games like this. They’re going to be a playoff team, we’re going to be a playoff team, there’s a high probability we’ll face each other yet again in the very near future. It should be a lot of fun” said Goff.

The Blazers will travel to Pensacola to take on West Florida Saturday at 5pm.

