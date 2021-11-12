Phoebe seeing decrease in COVID hospitalizations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is seeing an over 40% decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Health system CEO and President Scott Steiner said there has been a 41% in hospitalizations in the last week.

“While the decrease in patients at Phoebe Sumter has flattened some in recent weeks, (Friday’s) total of 14 patients in Albany is close to our pre-delta surge level, and that is great news for our community,” Steiner said. “We remember that this time last year, our numbers were also relatively low before increasing significantly during and after the holidays. The difference now is that many people are vaccinated, and we hope that will help mitigate any potential surge that could result from holiday travel and gatherings. We urge anyone who is not yet vaccinated to get their shots as soon as possible to protect themselves and the loved ones they will spend time with this holiday season.”

Phoebe officials said the health system started administering the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. It is authorized for 5-11 year-olds. The vaccine is available at Phoebe Pediatrics of Americus, Phoebe Primary Care at Meredyth Place in Albany and Phoebe Primary Care at Laurel Place in Lee County.

The hospital system said it will add new vaccine locations soon.

Phoebe is partnering with the Dougherty County School System for a vaccination event on Saturday. It will be from 3-7 p.m. Vaccinations will be available at the Monroe High School gym for children and adolescents 5 and older.

To schedule vaccination appointments, call (229) 312-MYMD.

