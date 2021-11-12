Ask the Expert
Late night rain before drier air returns

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the exception of a few passing showers was a mostly dry Veterans Day across SGA. Since late afternoon showers have increased in coverage mainly along and west of I-75. Although showers are tapering off another round arrives ahead of a cold front this evening. as a cold front slides east. Showers likely overnight coming to an before sunrise Friday.

As the front clears early Friday quickly drier air filters in allowing a return to sunny weather and seasonably warm low-mid 70s.

Late Friday into Saturday another cold front east across SGA. This one comes through dry while ushering in much colder air.

Sunshine dominates the weekend with highs in the upper 60s Saturday then low 60s Sunday. Mornings get cold as lows go from the upper 40s then upper 30s Sunday morning. The chilly air comes with the season’s first frost for areas of SGA.

Yet another dry front slides through late Sunday into Monday. No rain with it however a reinforcing shot drier and older air settles in which keeps temperatures below average next week. Look for an extended dry and cool period.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

