Kemp says Ga. port efforts can ease supply chain problems

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on Nov. 12m 2021, during a ribbon-cutting for a port rail terminal in the Savannah area.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on Nov. 12m 2021, during a ribbon-cutting for a port rail terminal in the Savannah area.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a mega rail terminal to serve the state’s ports.

While there, he talked about how recent expansions of Georgia Ports Authority is the reason more shipping units can pass through the state.

The developments will help overflow in the ports and keep items moving more quickly.

“As soon as next Monday, Georgia’s Port Authority will have opened its first off-terminal overflow container yard less than 5 miles from where we are standing today. And by early next month, another facility will open in Atlanta,” he said.

Kemp says these new facilities will help the overflow into the port by helping move items quicker, something leaders hope will help with the current supply chain issues.

Kemp also announced Celadon Development Corp. will invest more than $155 million in opening a North American headquarters and a state-of-the-art recycling and advanced manufacturing facility in Chatham County, creating 117 jobs in the Savannah area.

Celadon companies process old corrugated cardboard and waste paper into clean commodity products for export. The Celadon Development Corporation plant in Savannah will produce 450,000 tons of product per year from each operation line. When fully built, it is expected that the plant will produce 900,000 tons of product per year.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

