GBI: 3 arrested in Sept. shooting death of teen

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two juveniles, were charged in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Jaquerius Jamal Gilbert (Mitchell County Sheriff's Office)

Jaquerius Jamal Gilbert, 20, was charged with felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection to the September death of Quindarion Williford, 17.

The GBI said the names of the two juveniles charged are not being released at this time.

The suspects were taken into custody on Nov. 5 following a joint operation between the Pelham Police Department and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI said the investigation is still active and additional arrests are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Pelham Police Department (229) 294-6003.

