Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GBI: 3 arrested in Sept. shooting death of teen

Three people, including two juveniles, were charged in connection to the shooting death of a...
Three people, including two juveniles, were charged in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two juveniles, were charged in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Jaquerius Jamal Gilbert
Jaquerius Jamal Gilbert(Mitchell County Sheriff's Office)

Jaquerius Jamal Gilbert, 20, was charged with felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection to the September death of Quindarion Williford, 17.

The GBI said the names of the two juveniles charged are not being released at this time.

The suspects were taken into custody on Nov. 5 following a joint operation between the Pelham Police Department and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI said the investigation is still active and additional arrests are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Pelham Police Department (229) 294-6003.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Amber Alert: Missing 1-year-old Georgia boy found safe after SUV stolen
Inside the Broken Heart Bakery
Broken Heart Bakery closing after one year of operation
WALB Sports
Thomasville High, TCC reclassification appeals denied
Three people indicted in Albany Homicide
3 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide
Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler still missing

Latest News

The city said the upstream and downstream areas will be tested and that it is working to reduce...
City of Arlington reports month-long algae spill
The unknown person entered two vehicles late morning on Wednesday. The incident happened in the...
Dawson PD needs help identifying entering auto suspect
Investigators say Kent Wimberly, Jr., was shot and killed in October 2017.
‘I would have a sense of peace’: Victim’s mom pleads for answers in son’s unsolved Sumter Co. homicide
Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Phoebe seeing decrease in COVID hospitalizations