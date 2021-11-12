Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Coldest of the season brings widespread frost
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Sunshine dominates the next several days. Today will be mild with highs in the mid 70s. 10 degrees cooler Saturday and a frosty start Sunday and a light freeze in the northern counties. A freeze watch is in effect for counties along highway 280 northward.  Temperatures stay in the cool 60s through Tuesday with some patchy frost. Warming back into the 70s middle of next week and lows rise into the 50s.

