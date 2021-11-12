Dawson PD needs help identifying entering auto suspect
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department is asking for help identifying an entering auto suspect.
The unknown person entered two vehicles in the late morning hours on Wednesday, according to police. The incident happened in the 900 block of Randolph Street.
Police said a $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414.
