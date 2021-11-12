Dawson PD needs help identifying entering auto suspect

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department is asking for help identifying an entering auto suspect.

Dawson Police needs your help in identifying the unknown subject seen entering into these two vehicles. The incident occurred late morning on November 10th within the 900 block of Randolph St. in Dawson. A reward of $500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the unknown person. Call Dawson Police at (229) 995-4414. Posted by Dawson Police Department on Friday, November 12, 2021

The unknown person entered two vehicles in the late morning hours on Wednesday, according to police. The incident happened in the 900 block of Randolph Street.

Police said a $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414.

