City of Arlington reports month-long algae spill

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Arlington reported Friday an algae spill that lasted for over a month, according to a public notice issued by the city.

The spill started on Aug. 21 and lasted until Sept. 30.

The public notice states the City of Arlington Wastewater Treatment Plant “experienced inadequate flocculation of algae that allowed higher than permitted total suspended solids and ammonia to leave the plant.”

The spill happened at 16500 Woodvalley Road.

The city said the upstream and downstream areas will be tested and that it is working to reduce the algae concentration in the oxidation pond.

