Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

City of Arlington reports month-long algae spill

The city said the upstream and downstream areas will be tested and that it is working to reduce...
The city said the upstream and downstream areas will be tested and that it is working to reduce the algae concentration in the oxidation pond.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Arlington reported Friday an algae spill that lasted for over a month, according to a public notice issued by the city.

The spill started on Aug. 21 and lasted until Sept. 30.

The public notice states the City of Arlington Wastewater Treatment Plant “experienced inadequate flocculation of algae that allowed higher than permitted total suspended solids and ammonia to leave the plant.”

The spill happened at 16500 Woodvalley Road.

The city said the upstream and downstream areas will be tested and that it is working to reduce the algae concentration in the oxidation pond.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Amber Alert: Missing 1-year-old Georgia boy found safe after SUV stolen
Inside the Broken Heart Bakery
Broken Heart Bakery closing after one year of operation
WALB Sports
Thomasville High, TCC reclassification appeals denied
Three people indicted in Albany Homicide
3 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide
Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler still missing

Latest News

The unknown person entered two vehicles late morning on Wednesday. The incident happened in the...
Dawson PD needs help identifying entering auto suspect
Investigators say Kent Wimberly, Jr., was shot and killed in October 2017.
‘I would have a sense of peace’: Victim’s mom pleads for answers in son’s unsolved Sumter Co. homicide
Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Phoebe seeing decrease in COVID hospitalizations
Volunteers building a ramp for a disabled veteran.
Retired seniors build ramp for Albany veteran