Bainbridge Bearcats look to extend winning streak in first round of playoffs

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of our southwest Georgia teams are gearing up for the first round of the state football playoffs.

The two-time defending region champions, Bainbridge Bearcats look to continue their winning ways Friday night as they host Islands.

The Bearcats enter the postseason with all the momentum. After defeating Monroe 45-6, the Cats have won 10 straight region match-ups. They’re a team that continues to excel in all three phases of the game.

Since Head Coach Jeff Littleton took over in 2013 the Bearcats haven’t missed the playoffs. In fact, they’ve made it every year since 2011.

In 2018, they won it all. Becoming just the second time to do so in program history.

The freshman on that team now looks to win one themselves, as seniors. Littleton said if they continue to take care of business, they have the talent to add to the trophy case.

”Our kids are pretty used to playoff runs and the way we do things. This has just been another week for us. Just like last week, we’re not taking anybody lightly we want to make sure we’re covering everything and getting better every day. We have a great coaching staff and we have great support, you know if we take care of our business I feel like we can make a run and do some special things,” Littleton said.

Bearcats and Sharks kickoff at 7:30 p.m.. Friday night at Centennial Field.

