Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:26 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11, in Canton, Ohio.

Ana has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3′9″ and weighs 55 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and rainbow-colored pants.

Ana is believed to be with an adult male. Authorities believe they may be in a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar van with Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Jackson Township Police Department in Ohio at 1-330-831-6264.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

