Albany State Golden Rams determined to win first conference title since 2013

Albany State Golden Rams football team
Albany State Golden Rams football team(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The conference title is within reach for the Albany State Golden Rams.

After securing the east division in the SIAC, the Rams look to win the conference title for the first time since 2013. But to do that they’ll have to go through the team that’s defeated them the last two tries.

Albany State and Miles College are meeting for the second time this season. This time, everything’s on the line. The Rams brought the hammer earlier this season and defeated the Golden Bears on the road 31-3.

Head Coach Gabe Giardina said offensively, they’ve become a more balanced team since then.

The “Dirty Blue” defense has accounted for six shutouts, allowing an average of just over five points a game. A standard they look to maintain as they get set for the conference title game.

A game they hope to win in honor of number 57, Adonis Butler.

“They’re the two-time defending champions, so we really respect those guys and we have a lot of admirations for Coach Roughen and what he’s done over there, over his coaching career. We’re excited to play because it’s the conference championship game and we know we’ve lost to them twice in a row, we don’t need to remind anyone of that,” Giardina said.

This year’s conference championship game and 2021-22 season have taken on a new meaning, following the death of Bulter.

“You know, we’re playing for 57 and we’re going to take 58 guys to Birmingham and do everything we can to try and win the game,” Giardina stated.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 2 pm in Birmingham.

