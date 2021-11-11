Thomasville High, TCC reclassification appeals denied

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, more than 50 schools attempted to appeal the new Georgia High School Association (GHSA) classifications for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Thomasville High School and Thomas County Central High School (TCC) filed for an appeal to the new classifications. Both appeals were denied by the GHSA reclassification committee.

Thomasville High will move up from 2A to 3A and TCC will move up from 4A to 6A.

Jeremy Rayburn, Thomasville High’s athletic director, said they will “respect the committee’s decision and are taking the necessary steps to get ready to play inside AAA next year.”

TCC says they will appeal the committee’s decision, according to Head Coach Ashley Henderson.

Read the minutes from the last GHSA Reclassifications Committee meetings below:

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.