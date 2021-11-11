Rain Veterans Day but not a washout

(AP) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nice conditions continue with a sun/cloud mix and pleasantly warm 70s Wednesday afternoon. Clouds are knocking on the door and soon fill in tonight into Thursday morning. Veterans Day not a washout however showers greet some around sunrise while others pick up the wetter weather Thursday evening.

The second round of rain moves in along a cold front that’ll slide through early Friday ushering in drier air. Within hours another cold front slides south, it’ll be dry but the leading edge of much colder air which brings a noticeable change for the weekend. Colder As the cold Canadian air takes over temperatures fall below average. Highs drop from the mid 70s into the low-mid 60s with lows upper 40s then upper 30s Sunday morning.

The fall chill lingers into next week as yet a third front moves in late Sunday into Monday. No rain with it however a reinforcing shot of colder air settles in which keeps temperatures rather chilly into midweek.

