Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rain Veterans Day but not a washout

By Associated Press and Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nice conditions continue with a sun/cloud mix and pleasantly warm 70s Wednesday afternoon. Clouds are knocking on the door and soon fill in tonight into Thursday morning. Veterans Day not a washout however showers greet some around sunrise while others pick up the wetter weather Thursday evening.

The second round of rain moves in along a cold front that’ll slide through early Friday ushering in drier air. Within hours another cold front slides south, it’ll be dry but the leading edge of much colder air which brings a noticeable change for the weekend. Colder As the cold Canadian air takes over temperatures fall below average. Highs drop from the mid 70s into the low-mid 60s with lows upper 40s then upper 30s Sunday morning.

The fall chill lingers into next week as yet a third front moves in late Sunday into Monday. No rain with it however a reinforcing shot of colder air settles in which keeps temperatures rather chilly into midweek.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people indicted in Albany Homicide
3 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide
Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler remains missing
Roy Bolin
Man indicted in 2019 Albany vehicular homicide
Anthony Boncimino, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.
Man pleads guilty to CARES Act loan fraud
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Testimony: Ahmaud Arbery slaying defendant changed his story

Latest News

Multiple rounds of rain Thursday
First Alert Weather Wednesday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Clouds midweek, showers Veterans Day