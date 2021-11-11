Player of the Week: De’vontae James of Terrell County

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - On the final night of the regular season for high school football.

One player inside Region A-Public stepped up in a big way to lead his team to victory. This week’s Player of the Week feature De’Vontae James of the Terrell County Greenwave.

The junior does it all. Playing both ways on Friday nights James wrecks havoc on their opponents.

In the regular-season finale, the linebacker took in two touchdowns. one of which was the Week 12 Play of the Week. By the end of the game, James tallied 53 yards on 10 carries, a 54-yard punt return, nine tackles, three for a loss, and two touchdowns.

A performance he said is all about helping the team add to the win column.

”Just bringing home the win at the end of the night is all that matters, it’s all I think about. Looking at the sidelines and seeing the coach telling me it’s time to go, it’s time to click on. The need to win, the need to go, seeing my teammates happy at the end of the day just makes me smile at the end of the night,” said James.

James and the Greenwave look to continue making waves this postseason. They’ll take on ECI Saturday at 5 pm.

