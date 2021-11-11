Ask the Expert
New ‘Never Forget Garden’ presented during Veterans Day Ceremony in Valdosta

New 'Never Forget Memorial' in Valdosta.
New 'Never Forget Memorial' in Valdosta.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Honoring the fallen those who currently serve and the future generation, a ceremony for Veterans Day was held at The historic Crescent in Valdosta Thursday.

They presented to the public a new memorial, the “Never Forget Garden.”

New 'Never Forget Garden' in Valdosta.
New 'Never Forget Garden' in Valdosta.(WALB)

This is a dedication of an initiative started by the society of the honor guard at the Tomb of the unknown soldier at Arlington Cemetery. Thursday marks its 100th anniversary.

The memorial includes engraved bricks for veterans living and those who have passed.

There are over 40 bricks.

New 'Never Forget Memorial' in Valdosta.
New 'Never Forget Memorial' in Valdosta.

”This is a place to remember why millions of our countrymen fought and died for our freedom. This is a place people can go and sit on the benches and think about their loved ones or the other people who have died, all the veterans who have fought and died on behalf of the American people,” said Patricia Strickland, one of the founders.

A place to reflect and honor.

The Never Forget Garden is a collaboration between General James Jackson Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and The Garden Center at the Crescent.

