Litman Cathedral continues monthly food box giveaway

COVID-19 vaccines will also be administered on-site
Litman Cathedral monthly food box giveaway
Litman Cathedral monthly food box giveaway(Litman Cathedral HOGSIC)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Litman Cathedral is continuing their monthly food box giveaway drive-thru on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9-11 a.m.

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will also be administered on-site.

Participants must have the trunk or beat seat accessible for the food box to be placed inside the vehicle. No one is allowed to exit their vehicle.

The event will be at 1129 W. Whitney Avenue.

For more information, you can call (229) 439-2411.

