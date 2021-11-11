LIST: Thanksgiving dinner, events around South Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and for some, finding a good Thanksgiving meal may not be so easy.

Around Southwest Georgia, a number of organizations are lending a helping hand by serving the community.

Also, several businesses are offering family Thanksgiving events to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Albany

Chehaw Park & Zoo will host an Animal Thanksgiving on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Zoo Plaza. The park will offer Thanksgiving-themed games and activities. The event is included in park admission and is free to members.

The Clay Spot will host November Story & Paint Time to get your child ages 3-6 geared up for storytime. The event will be Saturday, Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., 2401 Dawson Road Suite T2. The cost is $16.

Organizations That Care (OTC) is hosting “Thanksgiving Dinner in the City” on Nov. 24 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 1005 Cherry Avenue. You can click here to donate.

The Salvation Army will offer a community Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. The organization will also offer Thanksgiving lunch on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The lunch will be provided by Arch Bishop Q.S. Caldwell and Greater Joy Cathedral Ministries. Both meals will be at 304 West 2nd Avenue and are open to the public.

Valdosta

A Thanksgiving food drive will be on Nov. 20 at Valdosta Nissan on Inner Perimeter Road. New Territory Outreach Ministries, the Valdosta Police Department, and Valdosta Nissan are partnering and donations can be dropped off until Nov. 19.

If you know if know of any Thanksgiving meals or events in the south Georgia area, email news@walb.com.

