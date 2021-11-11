Lee County Trojans returns to the postseason

Ask the Expert
Lee County Trojans return to the postseason
By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - For the sixth straight season, the Lee County Trojans have earned a spot in the playoffs.

Now, the hard work begins.

A team that came three yards away from winning it all last year looks to redeem themselves this postseason.

Head coach Dean Fabrizio said it’s all about focusing on the task at hand.

Right now, that’s Grovetown. The key to advancing past Warriors, Fabrizio said they need to establish the tone of the game. The engine of the Trojan offense is their run game and it’s powered by the offensive line.

”We’ve got to play to our standard and that is a big thing. We can’t be looking past this team, we can’t be thinking about the next round or possibly who’s coming up. We have to have all of our focus on Grovetown and winning that game and winning that game and advancing,” Fabrizio said.

Owen Green, a senior left guard added, “If we play our game, if dominate the person in front of us, if we play us and don’t focus on them, practice our plays and run it, the confidence we have, we believe we have more talent on our side of the field than they do on their side.”

Trojans host Grovetown Saturday at 4 pm.

