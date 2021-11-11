Ask the Expert
Fourth annual film festival in Valdosta set for this weekend

RKDS Film Fest is back in Valdosta.
RKDS Film Fest is back in Valdosta.(Source: Pexels, File)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - RKDS Film Fest is back in Valdosta.

It will be Friday and Saturday at the Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center.

There will be meet and greet with NFL’s Lindsay Scott on Friday and 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Ossie Davis, a Georgia actor, director and activist, will be honored at 7 p.m. Guy Davis will be accepting the honor on his behalf.

Admission is free.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

