Fourth annual film festival in Valdosta set for this weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - RKDS Film Fest is back in Valdosta.

It will be Friday and Saturday at the Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center.

There will be meet and greet with NFL’s Lindsay Scott on Friday and 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Ossie Davis, a Georgia actor, director and activist, will be honored at 7 p.m. Guy Davis will be accepting the honor on his behalf.

Admission is free.

