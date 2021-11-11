Some patches of drizzle this morning will make way for a warm afternoon with a few showers. Rain chance peak around midnight with a rumble of thunder possible. Drier and a touch cooler Friday. Cooler this weekend with some patchy frost by Sunday morning. Keeping it cool for the first part of next week. More widespread frost is expected Tuesday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

