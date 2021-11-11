Ask the Expert
Warm to cool with some showers
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Some patches of drizzle this morning will make way for a warm afternoon with a few showers. Rain chance peak around midnight with a rumble of thunder possible. Drier and a touch cooler Friday. Cooler this weekend with some patchy frost by Sunday morning. Keeping it cool for the first part of next week. More widespread frost is expected Tuesday morning.

Chris Zelman

