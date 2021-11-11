‘Farm to Table’ Festival and Expo to be held in Dawson

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Women Community Producers Association is hosting a Farm to Table Festival & Craft Expo on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The event will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bronwood Community Park. Six miles from Downtown Dawson on Highway 118, adjacent to City Hall.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Health and safety information sessions, farm-fresh produce, and vendors will be available. Events such as cooking demonstrations, raffles, food gift boxes will also be offered.

Organizers said they will not permit alcohol.

Masks are recommended.

Farmers vending is free. You can call Anne Mu’min at (229) 603-9293 for vending information.

