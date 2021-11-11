Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Farm to Table’ Festival and Expo to be held in Dawson

Farm to Table Festival and Expo in Dawson
Farm to Table Festival and Expo in Dawson(Georgia Women Community Producers Association)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Women Community Producers Association is hosting a Farm to Table Festival & Craft Expo on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The event will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bronwood Community Park. Six miles from Downtown Dawson on Highway 118, adjacent to City Hall.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Health and safety information sessions, farm-fresh produce, and vendors will be available. Events such as cooking demonstrations, raffles, food gift boxes will also be offered.

Organizers said they will not permit alcohol.

Masks are recommended.

Farmers vending is free. You can call Anne Mu’min at (229) 603-9293 for vending information.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people indicted in Albany Homicide
3 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide
Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler remains missing
Roy Bolin
Man indicted in 2019 Albany vehicular homicide
Anthony Boncimino, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.
Man pleads guilty to CARES Act loan fraud
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Testimony: Ahmaud Arbery slaying defendant changed his story

Latest News

Litman Cathedral monthly food box giveaway
Litman Cathedral continues monthly food box giveaway
One of the goals is to raise money to get access to a grocery bus from A Better Way Grocers in...
GSW, Sumter Chapel rasing money for grocery bus, kids in Africa
Downtown Valdosta re-implements Facade Grant Program.
Downtown Valdosta Facade Grant Program helps business owners revamp their location
Help us stuff the truck with food, toy, treats, litter, and all things animal.
Help WALB ‘Stuff the Truck’ for pets in need