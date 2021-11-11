Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty Co. Health Dept. sees low turnout for pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

Children get two doses, three weeks apart, and they are considered fully vaccinated two weeks...
Children get two doses, three weeks apart, and they are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose.(WALB)
By Emileigh Forrester
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Health experts in South Georgia are hoping more parents will get their children who are ages 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health experts said this could help prevent another surge in cases, as the holidays are right around the corner.

“In most counties, we haven’t seen a high level of interest,” said Dr. Charles Ruis, health director for the Southwest Health District based in Albany. “In Dougherty County, it’s been surprising. We’ve only had one patient to come in to get that vaccine.”

That is just at the Dougherty County Health Department and does not account for other providers like the hospital or doctors’ offices.

“In some smaller counties, we have given eight or 10 vaccines this week,” he said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said COVID cases in kids went up over the past week, compared to the week before.

Ruis said parents may be assuming their healthy child wouldn’t get a bad case of COVID-19.

“Even though children don’t often have a serious or deadly form of the infection, there are many children that have had the infection,” Ruis said. “Some have been hospitalized, and some have lost their lives.”

The Pfizer vaccine for this age group is one-third of the dosage older people get.

They also get two doses, three weeks apart, and they are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose.

Ruis said the time is now.

“If someone gets their first vaccine today, tomorrow or even next week, they will have some degree of immunity for Thanksgiving holidays,” Ruis said. “If they begin the vaccine process now, they will be fully vaccinated by Christmas.”

Ruis said another plus is that children who are fully vaccinated don’t have to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler still missing
Three people indicted in Albany Homicide
3 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide
Inside the Broken Heart Bakery
Broken Heart Bakery closing after one year of operation
Roy Bolin
Man indicted in 2019 Albany vehicular homicide
WALB Sports
Thomasville High, TCC reclassification appeals denied

Latest News

There are concerns about kids' COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequity and the risk of...
COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom
The health system is adding 10 new ICU beds.
Phoebe adding 10 new ICU beds to main campus
The Biden administration has mandated millions of workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 by...
More than half of US states suing over federal COVID vaccine mandate
In California, parents or guardians must provide consent for a minor to get vaccinated.
Calif. mother 'really concerned' after teen son vaccinated without her consent