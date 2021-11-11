Crisp County Cougars are striving to win their first state title

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Cougars are back in post season play for the sixth year in a row.

After an 0-3 start of the 2021 season, this team was able to persevere and win seven straight games in their region.

The Cougars next task at hand is to face the Harlem Bulldogs in the first round.

Over the years, they have been accustomed to deep playoff runs but they haven’t been able to seal their playoff runs with a championship.

Head Coach Miguel Patrick was a former rival to Crisp County when he was coaching Cedar Grove.

But now, he’s here to help get the cougars over the top and earn their first state title in the school’s history.

“We just want to be consistent, we got a young football team. But just the things I learned over the years and the things I’ve accomplished over the years, it’s going to help us in the playoffs. We just want to be consistent with these young guys and make sure we’re doing the same things that got us here. My expectations for us is to protect our house and play Crisp County type football and come out with a win” said Coach Patrick.

Junior quarterback Jackson Carter added “I think it is the year. Especially with the new coaches we got, they push us to limits that we never we’d get to and I really appreciate them”.

The Cougars will host Harlem in their first round matchup this Friday night at 7:30.

