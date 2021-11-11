Coach of the Week: Erik Soliday

CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - In the final game of the regular season... we have one more coach to honor.

The week twelve Coach of the Week features Erik Soliday of the Tiftarea Academy Panthers.

The Panthers are rolling at the right time.

Winning their second game in a row after beating Valwood in dominant fashion.

Tiftarea took the lead on their opening drive when they went up 8-0.

Valwood fought back but the Panthers just too much... winning 32-14.

Even despite the pouring rain... Head coach Erik Soliday said they out muscled the Valiants on their way to victory.

”Well this is the time when you want to be playing good at the end of the year. When you want to be hitting that top level, when you’re playing your best football. Early in the year you want to be playing good but you want to be playing your best ball right now going into the playoffs because they all count now. We feel like this is where we’re building ourselves to this point and right now we should be playing really good football because once you get to this point it’s win or go home so you better be playing well” said Soliday.

The Panthers have a bye this week.

And will face Frederica Academy in the second round.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.