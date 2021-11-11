Broken Heart Bakery closing after one year of operation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Broken Heart Bakery will officially close its doors on December 23 and owner Britny Wray said she’s going to miss serving a community that she’s deeply rooted in.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Wray said.

She moved her business to the city of Albany not knowing all of the challenges she’d face.

“I’m definitely sad about leaving it. We cultivated this from nothing and it’s like we’re just putting it to bed now. While we have grown in the year, probably a little better than one would expect a new business to grow, it hasn’t been enough to sustain itself, " she said.

Customer John Hailes said he is sad to see her go.

“When my fiancé told me that it was closing, I was like, where am I supposed to get cookies though,” Hailes said.

It’s become a place that many people in the city have grown to enjoy.

For those wondering what’s next for Wray, she said she’s not really sure.

“We still haven’t decided if we’re going to be baking after we close. We may go back to doing kind of like a farmer’s market pop-up shop like we were beforehand but we haven’t quite made that decision yet,” Wray said.

