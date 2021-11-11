Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

A Better Way Grocers to show the ‘power of beans’ at Saturday event

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Better Way Grocers is providing a solution to those who don’t have transportation to a grocery store or have mobility issues that hinder them from getting there.

Their goal is to provide aid in food deserts around the area.

Tiffany Terrell is the co-founder of a Better Way Grocers.
Tiffany Terrell is the co-founder of a Better Way Grocers.(WALB)

“They can count on us to be there. If they don’t want to call someone and pay them $20 to get to a grocery store or something like that, then they can count on A Better Way Grocers to be able to provide food for them,” Tiffany Terrell, A Better Way Grocers co-founder, said.

A Better Way Grocers is bringing their produce to the masses in Dougherty County and surrounding areas.

“So, we do meats, cheeses, dry goods, egg, dairy. So, we have a whole assortment of items for people to be able to prepare a full meal with A Better Way Grocers,” said Terrell.

Chef Michael Daniels will also take part in the event.
Chef Michael Daniels will also take part in the event.

On Saturday, they will be joined by Chef Michael Daniels for their “Power of Beans” event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tift Park.

“Of course, we are gonna do a local favorite. We are gonna do some of the baby lima beans. We are also gonna have a fifteen-bean soup. Doing black beans, as well navy beans, chickpeas, lentils, so if you haven’t had a chance to try any of those and you were curious, please try them out this Saturday and give them a try,” said Terrell.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler still missing
Three people indicted in Albany Homicide
3 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide
Roy Bolin
Man indicted in 2019 Albany vehicular homicide
Inside the Broken Heart Bakery
Broken Heart Bakery closing after one year of operation
WALB Sports
Thomasville High, TCC reclassification appeals denied

Latest News

Don Dally is on a mission to collect as many signatures as he can in an effort to restore the...
Albany veteran working to preserve Radium Springs history
WALB
Marine Corps Veteran gathers signatures for the water tower in Radium Springs
WALB
A Better Way Grocers Brings Beans to Life
WALB Sports
Thomasville High, TCC reclassification appeals denied