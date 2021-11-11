A Better Way Grocers to show the ‘power of beans’ at Saturday event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Better Way Grocers is providing a solution to those who don’t have transportation to a grocery store or have mobility issues that hinder them from getting there.

Their goal is to provide aid in food deserts around the area.

Tiffany Terrell is the co-founder of a Better Way Grocers. (WALB)

“They can count on us to be there. If they don’t want to call someone and pay them $20 to get to a grocery store or something like that, then they can count on A Better Way Grocers to be able to provide food for them,” Tiffany Terrell, A Better Way Grocers co-founder, said.

A Better Way Grocers is bringing their produce to the masses in Dougherty County and surrounding areas.

“So, we do meats, cheeses, dry goods, egg, dairy. So, we have a whole assortment of items for people to be able to prepare a full meal with A Better Way Grocers,” said Terrell.

Chef Michael Daniels will also take part in the event.

On Saturday, they will be joined by Chef Michael Daniels for their “Power of Beans” event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tift Park.

“Of course, we are gonna do a local favorite. We are gonna do some of the baby lima beans. We are also gonna have a fifteen-bean soup. Doing black beans, as well navy beans, chickpeas, lentils, so if you haven’t had a chance to try any of those and you were curious, please try them out this Saturday and give them a try,” said Terrell.

