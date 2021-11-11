Albany veteran working to preserve Radium Springs history

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Marine Corps veteran is looking to preserve a piece of history in Radium Springs.

Don Dally works with the Parks of Chehaw and spends his time teaching visitors about the history of Radium Springs.

“Well, it means a lot to me personally, not only that, but my family is raised here. I’ve lived here since 1958. The Marine Corps brought me, sent me away. I came back in ‘67 and I retired here. I’m part of the area and the area is a part of me,” said Dally.

Dally is on a mission to collect as many signatures as he can in an effort to restore the water tower in Radium Springs.

“The intent that I had from the others who were working with us, is to go before the county commission and have the county commission do a study and see can the water tower be restored,” said Dally.

Radium Springs is not only a park but a landmark in Dougherty County’s history.

“The tornado (that came) through and destroy led a great deal of (damage at) Radium Springs. Had a special impact on those of us who lived here. We lost friends. The memorial here, the Radium Springs memorial itself, the wonderful work that is being done on it, and there’s a piece of history left here,” said Dally.

There are still some questions left unanswered about the water tower, like what year it was built. But what is known is that it stayed standing years later.

“The water tower was abandoned. Most of us didn’t even know it was here till the tornado came, well, of course, the hurricane as well. A lot of the trees were knocked down, but the water tower was left standing and that is the water tower,” said Dally.

Dally has collected over 100 signatures so far and plans to keep going up until the meeting day.

