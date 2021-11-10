Terrell County looks to make waves in postseason play

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - For the third straight season, the Terrell County Greenwave are in the playoffs.

This 2021 squad has the wins to prove they’re a top contender they’ve blanked three teams this season, and have come out on top in close games.

The Greenwave will be put to the test in round one as they face ECI. Historically, the Greenwave have been bounced from the playoffs after the first round all but one time.

Head coach Jack Harris told me the playoff experience gives them an advantage they haven’t had before.

He said this is an eager team ready to make waves in postseason play.

“We’re fully expecting to go up there and play a wonderful game. And I think our guys are excited about the opportunity. And it’s like I told them when you’re in this position right here, what do you have to lose? Let’s go have fun, let’s go play, play hard. Let’s go do some things we haven’t done and go shock the world,” Harris said.

Junior linebacker and running back De’vontae James added, “Just be more focused than previous years, be more disciplined, and have more leadership on the team. Just being disciplined on the defensive side of the ball, make sure we’re in the right holes and stuff. We’ll be ready.”

The road to Atlanta starts in the Twin Cities between the Greenwave and ECI.

The kick-off is set for 5p Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.