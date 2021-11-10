Sweet Tea & History: Why all roads lead to Lakeland

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - If you want, need or are looking for a weekend getaway, Lakeland is a great option in South Georgia!

Lakeland was named Mill Town until 1925 because of the mills in the area. However, the citizens came together and decided to rename the city to recognize its beautiful Banks Lake since the mills were no longer there.

The city has so much to offer someone looking for a break including Banks Lake, the Mill Town murals, a butterfly garden and so much more.

There’s a reason Lakeland is known as “The City of Murals.”

To preserve and honor the city’s history, over 30 murals bring its past to life throughout the town. To give people a more immersive and interactive experience, some of the murals even have QR Codes that when scanned with a smartphone, provide a living history for people to enjoy.

The city is also right in the middle of the busy intersection of Highway 129, Route 221 and Highway 135. So if you’ve traveled through South Georgia, it’s possible you’ve already driven through Lakeland, but if you weren’t looking for all of the southern charm the city offers, you may have missed it.

And if you’re looking for some southern hospitality, look no further than the Lakeland-Lanier Chamber of Commerce. When I arrived for a tour of the murals and a window tour of the city, I was welcomed home (although I’ve never even been there before) at the chamber. The kindness and hospitality was absolutely heartwarming.

The town is also full of so many hidden treasures. While on my tour, I couldn’t help but notice several vintage vehicles, including a vintage (and fully operational) hearse, that’s even used for funeral processions. This town has a passion for the classics and it shows.

And if you’re looking for something to do, the city isn’t short on events.

And I can’t forget to mention the homegrown olive oil, which is grown, processed and bottled in Lakeland.

And there are plenty of other locally produced products in the area. So, if you’re looking for a great gift idea... Check out the products at the chamber. Not only do the purchases help local, small businesses, but they are absolutely wonderful! I even bought myself an item or two. And the chamber does do gift baskets!

Needless to say, there’s a lot to love about Lakeland whether you’re a fan of classic cars, fishing at a beautiful Lake, enjoying the history and beauty of the Mill Town murals or just looking for some homegrown products.

If you need an escape, there’s a great one right in our own backyard.

