Play of the Week: Terrell County punt return for touchdown

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - It was the final week of the regular season for high school football.

The stars came out to play and the top play came from Dawson.

Option one won the week 12 Play of the Week.

Terrell County’s Devon’tae James fields a punt and he has room. He hits the sideline and he would cut up the middle, find space and break through to the endzone.

Touchdown Terrell County.

This play was part of a big night in a big win over Seminole County.

