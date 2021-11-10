Phoebe adding 10 new ICU beds to main campus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Puntey Health System is in the middle of adding 10 new ICU rooms at their main campus.

WALB News 10 took a tour of that floor. Phoebe Main CEO Joe Austin said this new construction was something they had planned to do, but COVID-19 helped make this a priority.

“We need additional negative pressure rooms for COVID but honestly for any infectious disease, so it actually moved up our timetable,” said Austin.

He said these 10 additional beds will give them a total of 48 surgical and medical ICU Beds. Austin added the 10 new rooms are very spacious, but the rooms are also negative pressure, helping with safety for patients, their family and staff.

“This is the safest environment you can have for an infectious disease because all of the air in this unit is 99.9% filtered,” said Austin.

Joe Austin is the CEO of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. (WALB)

Austin said in many ICUs, a nurse is assigned two patients. With this space, it’s designed to give nurses the ability to see both patients at one time.

“The ability for a nurse to stand in one location and visualize both patients at one time they can do documentation and they’re always visible,” said Austin.

Austin said not only will this unit help care for other possible infectious diseases but will help them as they’re trying to get trauma designated.

“As a regional referral center, it allows us to continue to admit patients in the hospital… first quarter of next year, we’ll have a state survey and become trauma designated. A space like this is critical for a trauma program,” said Austin.

They hope to be finished up in the new year.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.