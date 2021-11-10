Man indicted in 2019 Albany vehicular homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A September Dougherty County grand jury indicted Roy Bolin for the death of a 92-year-old woman after a tragic car accident.

This happened in 2019. Albany police said 92-year-old Rushie Bridges was driving on West Oglethorpe Boulevard in Albany.

Police said Bolin ran a red light and crashed into Bridges.

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said an indictment was originally handed down in 2019, but another indictment was issued after investigators found drugs in Bolin’s system.

Edwards said Bolin could be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

There are 13 counts listed in the indictment, those are:

Counts 1-2: Driving under the influence (less safe) (drugs)

Count 3: Driving under the influence (less safe) (drugs)

Counts 3-6: Homicide by vehicle in the first degree

Count 9: Disregarding traffic control device

Count 10: Homicide by vehicle in the second degree

Count 11: Following too closely

Count 12: Hit and run

Count 13: Open container

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.