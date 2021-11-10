Ask the Expert
Man indicted in 2019 Albany vehicular homicide

Roy Bolin
Roy Bolin(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A September Dougherty County grand jury indicted Roy Bolin for the death of a 92-year-old woman after a tragic car accident.

This happened in 2019. Albany police said 92-year-old Rushie Bridges was driving on West Oglethorpe Boulevard in Albany.

Police said Bolin ran a red light and crashed into Bridges.

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said an indictment was originally handed down in 2019, but another indictment was issued after investigators found drugs in Bolin’s system.

Edwards said Bolin could be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

There are 13 counts listed in the indictment, those are:

  • Counts 1-2: Driving under the influence (less safe) (drugs)
  • Count 3: Driving under the influence (less safe) (drugs)
  • Counts 3-6: Homicide by vehicle in the first degree
  • Count 9: Disregarding traffic control device
  • Count 10: Homicide by vehicle in the second degree
  • Count 11: Following too closely
  • Count 12: Hit and run
  • Count 13: Open container

