GSW, Sumter Chapel rasing money for grocery bus, kids in Africa

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is partnering with an Americus church to benefit the community and the less fortunate across the world.

This partnership will bring quality and affordable food for students and people in Americus. It will also improve the quality of life for kids in Africa.

“Even though they’re 18 to 21, and a lot of college students feel like they don’t have any money and all that kind of stuff,” Drew Anderson, Sumter Chapel pastor, said.

It’s hunger and awareness month at GSW in November.

Anderson and GSW Director of Residential and Campus Life LaToya Stackhouse are giving students a platform.

One of the goals is to raise money to get access to a grocery bus in the City of Americus.

“A Better Way Grocers was trying to raise $7,000 to finish up their over $20,000 fundraising efforts, so they can have a mobile grocery bus here in Americus like they do in Albany. It may be lower than that at this point, but any money that’s given above and beyond that would go to help the organization moving forward, even if they’ve already raised enough for the bus,” said Anderson.

The Americus bus is almost fully funded thanks to One Sumter.

The other opportunity students and community members will have is to raise money for the organization called 4KenyasKids.

This is to help kids in Kenya with medical procedures, community development and needed resources.

Stackhouse said students may get the opportunity to do more than donate.

“Right now, our students are being introduced to 4KenyaKids, we are hoping that in the future, along with partnering with another office on campus, that we could actually bring study abroad opportunities through this organization on our campus. So, it’s not just actually donating, but actually donating our time and actually doing the work on that in that area,” said Stackhouse.

