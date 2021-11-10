Ask the Expert
3 cold fronts on the way
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Warming to near 80 the next 2 days. Rain chances return Veterans Day afternoon and especially in the evening. A touch cooler Friday, much cooler this weekend. Frost is looking likely Sunday morning. A reinforcing shot of cold air keeps temperatures down early next week with frost likely again Tuesday morning. Sunshine dominates Saturday to Wednesday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

