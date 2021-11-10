First Alert Weather
3 cold fronts on the way
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Warming to near 80 the next 2 days. Rain chances return Veterans Day afternoon and especially in the evening. A touch cooler Friday, much cooler this weekend. Frost is looking likely Sunday morning. A reinforcing shot of cold air keeps temperatures down early next week with frost likely again Tuesday morning. Sunshine dominates Saturday to Wednesday.
