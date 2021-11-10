Editorial: Thank you, veterans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Henry Elrod, Leon Ware, James McHugh, my father, James Owen Austin, and Lt. Colonel Jon Anderson. When I reflect on Veterans Day, these are the men that come immediately to my mind.

My father, two uncles, a cousin and my brother-in-law, I am fortunate to have been raised by and know some great Americans. They set such an example and made such an impression on my life.

Who comes to your mind?

Lt. Colonel Anderson, I address him as Jon, is still on active duty and lives right here in Albany. Jon has been deployed nine times and has been a part of four conflicts.

What has always stood out to me about Jon is his family. His wife Mandy, that kept a home and their two kids, Ernie, and Ellen, rolling while he was gone for months at a time. Their kids which didn’t have their dad at ballgames or school activities.

The dedication and commitment were not only to each other but to our country as well.

These are the things we often take for granted.

Veterans Day is set aside to honor those who served in wartime situations, but knowing the Andersons, I can’t help but think of the family members back home that allow these men and women to do their job and hold firm to their commitment.

If you are fortunate to attend a Veterans Day event this year, look to their side, and thank that spouse for the sacrifice they made as well.

From WALB, we want to thank each service member that has served and is currently serving our great country.

May God bless you all and may God bless the United States.

