Easterseals unveils 2021 ‘The Cookie Shoppe’ Christmas ornament

Over 500 of the limited-series ornaments have been created.
Over 500 of the limited-series ornaments have been created.
By Kim McCullough
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Easterseals Southern Georgia has revealed their 2021 official Albany Christmas ornament.

Easterseals have added The Cookie Shoppe to their 29-year collection of Christmas ornaments. The ornament will carry the official Albany-Dougherty County Chamber of Commerce endorsement.

The sandwich shop has been in downtown Albany for 35 years and built their trademark on...
The sandwich shop has been in downtown Albany for 35 years and built their trademark on homemade soups, subs and sandwiches, and cookies like "grandma used to make."

The organization says the 24-carat gold over brass ornament is the 28th in a series of collectibles. Over 500 of the limited-series ornaments have been created.

The Cookie Shoppe ornament is now available for $20. They are expected to arrive the week after Thanksgiving.

The sandwich shop has been in downtown Albany for 35 years and built their trademark on homemade soups, subs and sandwiches, and cookies like “grandma used to make.”

Easterseals have added The Cookie Shoppe to their 29-year collection of Christmas ornaments.
Easterseals have added The Cookie Shoppe to their 29-year collection of Christmas ornaments.

All proceeds from the sales will benefit children and adults living with disabilities or special needs in our community.

Preorders can be made online, over the phone at (229) 439-7061 ext. 1214, or at their Albany office, 1906 Palmyra Road.

You can also order past ornaments for $15 each.

The Cookie Shoppe, Easterseals 2021 Christmas ornament
The Cookie Shoppe, Easterseals 2021 Christmas ornament

