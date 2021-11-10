Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Downtown Valdosta Facade Grant Program helps business owners revamp their location

Downtown Valdosta re-implements Facade Grant Program.
Downtown Valdosta re-implements Facade Grant Program.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Valdosta wants to help Main Street businesses revamp their storefronts.

And it’s about to happen because of a new grant that has been re-implemented after 12 years.

On Wednesday, city officials presented a check to the first business owner who applied.

Downtown Valdosta re-implements Facade Grant Program.
Downtown Valdosta re-implements Facade Grant Program.(WALB)

Over 200 businesses in the downtown area can apply for help to beautify their storefront.

In the heart of downtown Valdosta, you will find a building historically marked from 1905.

The business inside, The Flower Gallery, has been there for over 30 years.

The owner, Susan Mullis, says the storefront was starting to get a little down with age.

Downtown Valdosta re-implements Facade Grant Program.
Downtown Valdosta re-implements Facade Grant Program.(WALB)

“It started to look pretty but rough, so it needed that oomph,” said Mullis.

She was the first applicant to receive the re-implemented Facade Program grant from the Central Valdosta Development Authority.

It’s a matching grant, donating 50% of the funds the business owner spent.

Mullis was able to paint the building, awning, repair and replace windows and plant a flower bed, giving her store a full outside makeover.

Main Street Director, Ellen Hill says this grant is helpful especially for businesses inside historical buildings.

“I believe this grant is really important because when you own a 100 plus-year-old building, there’s a lot of upkeep to maintain. Sometimes it’s unexpected and sometimes it can be a little expensive and it’s just really important the downtown development authority can offset some of those costs and we are always happy to do it,” said Hill.

Hill says they’re able to do this because of property downtown development sold, a parking lot swap.

Those funds were put into this grant.

Mullis says she’s thankful for the grant and hopes other businesses do the same.

Beautifying the area can attract more visitors, driving business.

“I’m hoping everyone will take the lead and go get their business taken care of. It really will help all of us if we jump in there and help each other,” said Mullis.

Hill says the grant will be ongoing until the money runs out.

They hope to continue finding ways to keep the money going and maintain the program.

Those who wish to apply can contact the Downtown Development Authority and they’ll send an application.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people indicted in Albany Homicide
3 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide
Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler remains missing
Roy Bolin
Man indicted in 2019 Albany vehicular homicide
Anthony Boncimino, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.
Man pleads guilty to CARES Act loan fraud
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Testimony: Ahmaud Arbery slaying defendant changed his story

Latest News

Help us stuff the truck with food, toy, treats, litter, and all things animal.
Help WALB ‘Stuff the Truck’ for pets in need
Over 500 of the limited-series ornaments have been created.
Easterseals unveils 2021 ‘The Cookie Shoppe’ Christmas ornament
There were a lot of onsite site job offers at the Southwest Georgia Regional Job Fair.
Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission hosts job fair
From WALB, we want to thank each service member that has served and is currently serving our...
Editorial: Thank you, veterans