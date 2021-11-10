Ask the Expert
Dougherty Trojan's 2021 season continues past the regular season(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time since 2017, the Dougherty Trojans are playing in November.

A team that started their 2021 campaign 5-0 is now the only team representing the Good Life City in their quest to reach Atlanta. Compared to a year ago, Dougherty failed to win a single game.

Fast forward to week 12 of this season, they’ve won eight games and clinched a playoff berth. Now, they meet 5-4 Jenkins in the first round.

The Warriors will give Dougherty looks on offense they haven’t seen this year.

So, head coach Johnny Gilbert said it’s crucial the defense plays sound ball on Friday night. Senior defensive back Elijah West said the key to surviving and advancing is play as one.

“My last two years we were actually at home around this time, so it feels good to still be playing. I go in every game thinking I don’t want to go home. So, take every game as I don’t want to go home. Coach wants us to stay focused and stay locked in and take it all the way,” West said.

Gilbert added, “I tell you what, feeding off the Thomas County Central game, we’re excited today. Just to be out here, knowing we’re going into the playoffs is really exciting. And knowing we can continue to play football is another level of excitement for us as well.”

The Trojans will start their postseason on the road as they take on Jenkins Friday night.

