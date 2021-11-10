Dougherty Co. working to hold trials for large homicide cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is looking at ways to have trials for homicide cases with more than one defendant. Currently, they are only able to have trials with one defendant because of the CDC’s safety guidelines.

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said they are looking at county buildings that would be big enough to hold cases that involve more people.

Edwards said they are looking at the Albany Civic Center as one possibility.

“The thing is they must be tried. We can’t just wait forever until either the pandemic lessons or it’s safer to conduct cases in this courthouse. We can’t wait without some effort being made. There at 10 cases that fit into this category. We’re going to try and get them done.” said Edwards.

He said some cases have up to six defendants and would require more space to follow safety guidelines.

They’re aiming for January or February of next year to get through those cases in a bigger building.

Edwards said this is an effort to get through the backlog of homicide cases.

