Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Clouds midweek, showers Veterans Day

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More fantastic fall weather on this Tuesday. Tons of sunshine with pleasantly warm mid-upper 70s.

Tonight increasing clouds and seasonably cool as lows drop into the mid-upper 40s. Enjoy tomorrow’s warm/dry conditions before a cold front arrives with changes Thursday.

Ahead of the front rain moves in Veteran’s Day. Isolated showers become scattered through the afternoon into early evening. Thankfully the front quickly passes which brings an end to the wet conditions by sunrise Friday.

Behind the front, clearing, breezy and much cooler as a rather chilly airmass takes over. Highs drop from the low 70s Friday into the low-mid 60 and lows dive from the upper 40s Saturday then upper 30s Sunday.

Another system moves in late Sunday into Monday with virtually no rain as it’s looking too dry. But it’ll reinforce the colder air in place which keeps temperatures below average next week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Albany Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault attempt that happened in a...
APD investigating Family Dollar attempted aggravated assault
The crash happened on 91 South near the intersection of Josie Miller Road.
Baker Co. fatal wreck under investigation
FILE - Former Georgia Sen. Max Cleland salutes delegates before introducing Sen. John Kerry at...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
Ahmaud Arbery was killed in a confrontation that was videotaped.
Graphic photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds shown to jury
The investigation is underway in the 600 block of W. 1st Avenue near Madison Street.
Update: Man killed in Friday morning Albany drive-by shooting identified

Latest News

Rain returns Thursday
First Alert Weather Tuesday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather