Clouds midweek, showers Veterans Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More fantastic fall weather on this Tuesday. Tons of sunshine with pleasantly warm mid-upper 70s.

Tonight increasing clouds and seasonably cool as lows drop into the mid-upper 40s. Enjoy tomorrow’s warm/dry conditions before a cold front arrives with changes Thursday.

Ahead of the front rain moves in Veteran’s Day. Isolated showers become scattered through the afternoon into early evening. Thankfully the front quickly passes which brings an end to the wet conditions by sunrise Friday.

Behind the front, clearing, breezy and much cooler as a rather chilly airmass takes over. Highs drop from the low 70s Friday into the low-mid 60 and lows dive from the upper 40s Saturday then upper 30s Sunday.

Another system moves in late Sunday into Monday with virtually no rain as it’s looking too dry. But it’ll reinforce the colder air in place which keeps temperatures below average next week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.