Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia toddler

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials are looking for a 1-year-old boy who went missing early Wednesday from the city of Clarkston.

Blaise Barnett was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper and no pants. He was also was wrapped in a blanket.

Police say he was seated inside a gray 2002 Ford Explorer when it was stolen from in front of his home at 1000 Montreal Road at 1 a.m.

The car has a Georgia license plate P2722946. A “Tag Applied For” sign should be in the back window of the car.

Police do not have any information on a suspect.

If you see this vehicle or Barnett, call 911, or the Clarkston Police Department at 404-557-8956 or 404-292-9465.

