Albany woman runs in New York marathon in rememberance of her late husband

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman who has a love for running had her dream come true.

“Movement has always been a key to my overall health. If I’m going through stressful situations or anything, I’ve always hit the pavement. It’s just how I got through life,” said Lindsey Cooper.

Lindsey Cooper (WALB)

Cooper participated in this year’s New York City Marathon in remembrance of her husband who helped her qualify before he died.

“The New York City Marathon has always been a bucket list race for years since I started running and you have to qualify for the marathon, except I was never fast enough to qualify. Then I started entering the lottery. So, it became this almost unreachable goal until it actually happened,” said Cooper. “Out of 33,000 runners, you could see number 23,979 crossing the finish line and receiving this medal.”

Running has been an outlet, that has kept Lindsey Cooper grounded through her struggles, some of which, were unexpected.

She lost her husband, Andy, on Sept. 20 of last year.

“We did our Iron Mans together, we finished together, it was just a part of who we were as a couple,” Cooper explained.

He died from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Watching him lose his ability to run made me want to run more,” Cooper told WALB News 10.

It’s something Cooper said she used to get her to the Big Apple this year for the 50th New York City Marathon.

“It no longer became just a stress relief, it became a movement. It became something that was a part of me. I wanted to run for those who can’t. I wanted to run for him,” said Cooper.

She said Andy is the reason she has made it this far.

“Even though he may not be with me right now, and standing beside me, I felt like that the whole race, like, he was beside me because he just has a strong presence in my heart. I mean he was there with me. I mean he was looking down on me,” said Cooper.

Although Cooper can’t physically run alongside her husband anymore, she said she’s taking it in stride with her pup, Addie, at her side.

