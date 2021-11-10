Albany MCLB celebrates U.S. Marine Corps’ 246th birthday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nov. 10 is the U.S. Marine Corps’ 246th birthday. The Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base celebrated it through a uniform pageant and birthday cake cutting ceremony.

They reflected on the past to recognize the Marines that served, as well as the ones that serve now.

The uniform pageant displayed every marine uniform, starting in 1775 all the way to 2021.

The cake cutting represents the past and the future as the first slice is given to the oldest marine on-site and then to the youngest.

Col. Michael Fitzgerald is the commanding officer at the Marine Corps Logistics Base. He said they use Nov. 10 to recognize years of service and the companionship of the unit.

“Every now and then, Marines we’re personally like, ‘I can’t do this anymore’ and a Marine reminds you have more step in you,” said Fitzgerald.

He’s been serving for 26 years and it’s that comradery that’s kept him in it.

“I promised myself a long time ago if I woke up two weeks in a row saying, ‘why am I doing this,’ I’d get out. That came and went, but that bond kept moving forward,” said Fitzgerald.

Dan Gillian was an active-duty Marine for 32 years. Now, he’s retired and part of the marine depot maintenance command.

He enlisted during the Vietnam War and said this pageant brings back memories.

“The music and the uniform, but it’s those guys and gals that I looked up to and admired, they gave me the incentive to enlist in the Marine Corps right out of high school,” said Gillan.

Now that he’s the president and CEO at the Albany YMCA, he said he has the privilege to share his stories and advice with future generations.

“I tell them to go to school, continue their education. But if it’s not the time, I recommend they consider the service. It’s a great start and will put them on the path to success in the future,” said Gillan.

Both men send their wishes to their fellow Marines.

