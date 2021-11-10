Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission hosts job fair

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Dougherty Economic Development Commission (EDC) brought employers and potential employees together under one roof at the Albany Civic Center on Tuesday.

It ended with a lot of onsite site job offers at the Southwest Georgia Regional Job Fair.

The Albany-Dougherty EDC sponsored the job fair, trying to help businesses find employees they desperately need to keep the Albany economy growing.

“This is excellent because this allows us to really make the connection with the candidates and not only go through the application process but interview them right on the spot and offer them a job, so this is really exciting. It speeds up the process and makes it very easy for us,” said Farid Khan, plant manager of Procter & Gamble Albany.

Farid Khan is the plant manager of Procter & Gamble Albany. (WALB)

The Southwest Georgia Regional Job Fair brought more than just potential employers out. It brought hope to many unemployed Albany residents.

“I had a wonderful experience. I mean, it’s a lot of job opportunities that’s here in Albany, and they are just trying to get you guys to come out and get you a job and it’s okay to work,” said Jimarah McCoy, a student at Albany Technical College.

People were able to enter the Civic Center confidently because the fair offered resume assistance through Southern Point Staffing.

“I mean, I have filled out a lot of applications, so I have a good chance of being hired,” said McCoy.

Jimarah McCoy, a student at Albany Technical College, took part in the job fair. (WALB)

Khan said he has filled at least 50 of the plant’s 147 job openings, and that was only halfway through the day.

The EDC said one of its goals was to find jobs for the 190 people laid off by the closing of the Coats and Clark plant in Albany.

More than 375 people came to the job fair.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.