Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2 Georgia teachers face charges for inappropriate relations with students

(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two teachers from Marietta, Georgia are facing charges for inappropriate relations with students.

29-year-old Zachary White taught graphic design at Osborne High School. Police say White had sex with a student in his office twice in October.

He was arrested last Thursday and is being held without bond on two felony counts of sexual assault by a teacher.

The principal of Osborne High released a statement on the school’s website saying, “The safety and wellbeing of our students continues to be the most important thing to me as your principal. We are cooperating fully with the Cobb County police, are conducting a thorough internal investigation, and have no reason to believe these allegations threaten any other Osborne students. Effective immediately, the teacher will not be allowed on campus as the investigation continues.”

Just the day before, another Marietta teacher was accused of inappropriate behavior.

According to Cobb County police, 36-year-old Matthew Anderson sent sexual messages to a 14-year-old former student through email and texts.

Anderson taught eighth grade and coached at the private Walker School,

He was arrested last Wednesday and released on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people indicted in Albany Homicide
3 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide
Blaise Barnett
Car in Georgia Amber Alert found, but toddler remains missing
Roy Bolin
Man indicted in 2019 Albany vehicular homicide
Anthony Boncimino, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.
Man pleads guilty to CARES Act loan fraud
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Testimony: Ahmaud Arbery slaying defendant changed his story

Latest News

Inside the Broken Heart Bakery
Broken Heart Bakery closing after one year of operation
WALB Sports
Thomasville High, TCC reclassification appeals denied
WALB
VSU researchers make finalist list at ‘Ocean Exchange’ competition
WALB
Broken Heart Bakery closing after one year of operation
WALB
Dougherty Co. working to hold trials for large homicide cases